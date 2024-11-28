All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Makes Cryptic Injury Announcement on Instagram

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an Instagram story post.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the second half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the second half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has appeared in less than half of his team’s games so far this season. The 12-7 Grizzlies have had Morant in the lineup for just nine games, which makes their record even more impressive.

Most of Morant’s missed time this season was due to a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains he suffered after taking a hard fall against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month. Returning on Monday vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, Morant had 22 points and 11 assists in 23 minutes. 

While he looked to be fully back, Morant was then sidelined again for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. It was a new injury designation for Morant this time, as the team ruled him out with a left knee contusion. 

In a cryptic Instagram post on Thursday, Morant seemingly announced that he will be making his injury return on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Via Morant: “12:12. Back to it tomorrow. Happy Thanksgiving everyone 💙”

This is an NBA Cup game, which adds significance to the matchup between Memphis and New Orleans.

The Grizzlies have been keeping Morant’s minutes down in the games he has played this season, as the star point guard is averaging a career-low 27.3 minutes per game. Still producing in those minutes, Morant is averaging 20.8 points and 9.3 assists.

