NBA Star Ja Morant Makes Feelings Clear on Injury-Filled Season
The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a huge road win over the Dallas Mavericks, where star point guard Ja Morant had his highest-scoring game of 2025. Morant dropped 31 points and 8 assists on 13-29 shooting from the field, and the 25-year-old star is starting to get out of his dreadful slump.
Morant is having a serious down year, averaging 21.2 points and 7.4 assists per game with underwhelming 43.2/28.2/83.8 shooting splits. After playing just nine games in the 2023-24 season, Morant has already missed 24 contests this year and has not been himself.
Coming off a strong performance in Dallas and heading into another road matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Morant is starting to feel like himself again, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
"A little bit of Ja, the old Ja," Morant said following his 31-point outing against the Mavericks. "Yeah, so it was nice to see some baskets go down. Obviously, it's kind what I'm used to."
Morant also got honest about his injury struggles and what it is like returning to the court after getting hurt.
"Fouls, getting hurt, that plays a lot," Morant said. "Makes you move different, makes you think different. But I'm out there, so just try to find a way."
Morant has certainly toned things back a bit this season, which is unfortunate for fans since he is typically one of the most electric players in the NBA, but it makes sense for his health. The Grizzlies' X-factor is Morant's availability, so as long as he is staying on the court, Memphis is a better team.
