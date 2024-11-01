Ja Morant Makes NBA History in Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks
The Memphis Grizzlies desperately needed a win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, and not only did Ja Morant lead his team to one, he made history in the process.
Against the Bucks, Morant put up 26 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds, and 1 steal on 56/40/86 shooting from the field. He did it all in under 29 minutes because the Grizzlies were leading by as many as 31 points throughout the game. Morant's performance was so dominant, that it was actually historic.
On Thursday night, Ja Morant recorded the 8th fastest triple-double in NBA history. He recorded the triple-double in 21 points and 28 seconds. The stat was revealed via @statmamba.
After losing two straight games and suffering a plethora of injuries, it was clear that the Memphis Grizzlies needed an uplifting performance. After losing against the Nets last night, it looked like Morant was starting to have a chip on his shoulder. With that chip, he gave one of his best performances ever.
"That’s definitely one I think should be on sportscenter highlights tonight," Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said about Morant's pass.
After defeating the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies find themselves back at .500, with an overall record of 3-3. Milwaukee on the other hand, is now on a four-game losing streak with a record of 1-4.
