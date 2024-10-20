Ja Morant Reacts to Steph Curry's Viral Moment With Lakers Rookie
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari shared an incredibly special moment after Friday night’s NBA preseason game. While Curry did not play in this game, he took a moment after the game to speak with Olivari.
Asked about this moment after the game, Olivari got emotional when describing what it meant to him, revealing that Curry is his favorite player of all-time.
"It's crazy, because I've liked him since I was in sixth grade,” Olivari said. “I don't even know what to say, man. That's my favorite player ever. The first thing he told me was, 'I'm a big fan of your game.' And truth be told, I'm a big fan of him. I just wanted to be like him so bad, and so just to be able to meet him, that meant the world to me."
Olivari made a post on Instagram after this viral moment.
Via Olivari: “Dreams do come true”
This post received over 100,000 likes and over 1,800 comments. One of these comments came from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
Via Morant: “🔥”
The NBA world loved this moment between Curry and Olivari, and particularly the Lakers rookie’s emotional comments afterwards. Entering his 16th season in the NBA, Curry is at the stage of his career where many opponents grew up watching him.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France