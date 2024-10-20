All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Reacts to Steph Curry's Viral Moment With Lakers Rookie

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari had an incredible moment with the Golden State Warriors star.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant during the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant during the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari shared an incredibly special moment after Friday night’s NBA preseason game. While Curry did not play in this game, he took a moment after the game to speak with Olivari.

Asked about this moment after the game, Olivari got emotional when describing what it meant to him, revealing that Curry is his favorite player of all-time.

"It's crazy, because I've liked him since I was in sixth grade,” Olivari said. “I don't even know what to say, man. That's my favorite player ever. The first thing he told me was, 'I'm a big fan of your game.' And truth be told, I'm a big fan of him. I just wanted to be like him so bad, and so just to be able to meet him, that meant the world to me."

Olivari made a post on Instagram after this viral moment.

Via Olivari: “Dreams do come true”

This post received over 100,000 likes and over 1,800 comments. One of these comments came from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Via Morant: “🔥”

The NBA world loved this moment between Curry and Olivari, and particularly the Lakers rookie’s emotional comments afterwards. Entering his 16th season in the NBA, Curry is at the stage of his career where many opponents grew up watching him.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News