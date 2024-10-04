Ja Morant Reveals Details of Recovering From Devastating Shoulder Injury
Last season was a devastating one for Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. Not only did he serve a lengthy suspension, but within nine games of his return, Morant suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.
It was an injury that devastated both Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies as their season went up in flames.
Now, after spending several long months to recover from a torn labrum, Morant is ready to return. During Grizzlies media day he opened up about the process it took to recover from the brutal shoulder injury. The biggest difference with this injury compared to Morant's other injuries was that he had to be patient this time around.
"Mentally, it was pretty much just how can I come back faster than the timetable they gave me. Which I try to do every time. But with this injury, I had to actually be patient," Morant said.
One blessing throughout it all was that the length of the injury allowed Morant to realize what was important in life. It gave Morant a rare moment to sit down and really smell the flowers.
"I feel like that allowed me to sit back and look at a lot of things in life that I feel like that’s important to me," Morant said. "I had the opportunity to do that. Obviously, I don’t want to be in that position to have to go through recovery and rehab, but I feel like that helped me this offseason with my mindset."
Based on Ja Morant's quotes, the 2024-25 NBA season is going to show a new version of him both on and off the court. Hopefully, the basketball gods will allow him to play the season in full health, and show fans what he's learned.
