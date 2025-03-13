Ja Morant's Clutch Three-Pointer in Grizzlies-Jazz Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies took down the Utah Jazz 122-115 on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to four games. But, the 15th-place Jazz squad did all they could to make things difficult for the Grizzlies.
Jazz guard Collin Sexton shined with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists to give Utah a chance, but Memphis' star power ultimately prevailed.
Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard dropped a game-high 30 points off the bench on 7-9 shooting from deep, while star point guard Ja Morant took over with 28 points and 7 assists.
Morant had a great game, but no basket was as big as his last. With just 12.1 seconds left and the Grizzlies up by two, Morant took matters into his own hands to drill a three-pointer and give the Grizzlies a five-point lead and ultimately the win.
Morant's clutch shot has gone viral on social media, as many pages are excited to see one of the most electric NBA players lighting it up again.
Via Hoop Central: "JA MORANT CLUTCH. 🔥🔥🔥"
Via eric: "JA MORANT CLUTCH THREEEEEE"
Via Overtime: "JA MORANT ICE IN HIS VEINS 🥶 (via @grindcitymedia )"
Morant has been having an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, plagued by injuries, but has taken his game to the next level recently. In his last four games, Morant is averaging 30.0 points and 8.3 assists, shooting 50% from the field, and leading the Grizzlies to a 4-0 record.
If Morant can continue to perform like this, especially in the clutch, the Grizzlies should be in good shape moving forward.
