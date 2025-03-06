Ja Morant's Concerning Statement on Injury After Grizzlies-Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies were taken down at home by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, extending their losing streak to four games. The Grizzlies had no answer for NBA MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, dropping 41 points and eight assists on 14-25 shooting from the field.
The Grizzlies were led by star guard Ja Morant with 24 points on 8-22 shooting in a losing effort, but the two-time All-Star possibly should have been sidelined.
Morant entered the game with a shoulder injury, which has held him out of Memphis' last two contests, but the star guard powered through and played anyway.
Following the loss, Morant revealed that he probably should not have suited up on Wednesday night, pushing his limits with the lingering shoulder injury.
When asked if this injury would affect him the rest of the season, he responded, "I don't know." Morant's injuries have become a major issue, and admitting that he only suited up on Wednesday night because it was such a big matchup is quite a concern.
Morant has already missed 24 games this season, and his lingering injuries have been a turning point for Memphis. With their star guard consistently hurt, it gets hard for the Grizzlies to stay in rhythm, and it will likely impact them in the postseason.
In their next four games, the Grizzlies face all lottery teams, so if Morant has to miss a few days now is the time before they get into the meat of their late-season schedule.
