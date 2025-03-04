Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Hawks
The Memphis Grizzlies have lost five of their last seven games, heading into a big cross-conference matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are on a cold streak of their own, losing five of their last six, making Monday's matchup an opportunity for both teams to try to get back on track.
Many NBA fans were likely looking forward to a matchup between two of the league's most exciting point guards in Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Hawks' Trae Young, but Monday's game might be a disappointment to them.
The Grizzlies have ruled out Morant for Monday's game against the Hawks due to right shoulder soreness.
This will be Morant's second consecutive game that he is sidelined, as he missed their crushing loss against the struggling San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The Grizzlies desperately need a spark for their late-season push after falling from second to fourth place, but Morant will not be available to provide it.
Morant is averaging 20.9 points and 7.4 assists per game this season, but shooting career-lows 43.3% from the field and 28.7% from three-point range.
Morant nearly missed the entire 2023-24 season, playing just nine games, and is now set to miss his 24th game of their 2024-25 campaign. The Grizzlies are 14-9 without Morant so far this season, showing they can win without him, but having their star point guard on the court always helps.
The Grizzlies and Hawks face off at 8 p.m. EST in Memphis on Monday.
