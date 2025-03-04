All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced Ja Morant's official status against the Atlanta Hawks

Logan Struck

Dec 27, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts at halftime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts at halftime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have lost five of their last seven games, heading into a big cross-conference matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are on a cold streak of their own, losing five of their last six, making Monday's matchup an opportunity for both teams to try to get back on track.

Many NBA fans were likely looking forward to a matchup between two of the league's most exciting point guards in Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Hawks' Trae Young, but Monday's game might be a disappointment to them.

The Grizzlies have ruled out Morant for Monday's game against the Hawks due to right shoulder soreness.

This will be Morant's second consecutive game that he is sidelined, as he missed their crushing loss against the struggling San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The Grizzlies desperately need a spark for their late-season push after falling from second to fourth place, but Morant will not be available to provide it.

Morant is averaging 20.9 points and 7.4 assists per game this season, but shooting career-lows 43.3% from the field and 28.7% from three-point range.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12)
Feb 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during over-time against the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Morant nearly missed the entire 2023-24 season, playing just nine games, and is now set to miss his 24th game of their 2024-25 campaign. The Grizzlies are 14-9 without Morant so far this season, showing they can win without him, but having their star point guard on the court always helps.

The Grizzlies and Hawks face off at 8 p.m. EST in Memphis on Monday.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News