Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies have been hit hard by injuries to start the new NBA season. This was the story of their season last year, especially as it pertained to star point guard Ja Morant.
Suffering a season-ending shoulder injury just nine games after returning from his 25-game suspension to begin last season, Morant began this year on a minutes restriction as the Grizzlies attempted to keep him healthy. Taking a fall in Wednesday night’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant suffered an injury that the Grizzlies have since given an official update on.
Via Grizzlies PR: “The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical update for Ja Morant: While attempting to catch a lob during the third quarter of the November 6 game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant was destabilized midair by a Lakers player, causing him to fall into extreme right hip flexion."
The Grizzlies added, "Imaging revealed a posterior hip subluxation (without dislocation) along with multiple associated Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains. Morant is considered week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate.”
Releasing their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Grizzlies have officially ruled Morant out with a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains. Morant is joined on the injury report by Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, Vince Williams Jr., and others.
The Grizzlies do have guard depth on their roster, but the problem is that several of their key guards are also injured. That said, this game against the Trail Blazers is still one the Grizzlies should win.
