NBA Legend, Ex-Grizzlies Player Takes Aim at Lakers Coach JJ Redick
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers met for the first time this season on November 6, in a game that had the Grizzlies blow out the Lakers in style. While the Grizzlies and their fans were all smiles, the Lakers new head coach JJ Redick was dealing with very visible frustration during the blowout.
The Grizzlies came into the game undermanned and were dealt another blow in the third quarter when Ja Morant went to the locker room after a failed alley-oop attempt. Despite that, the Grizzlies still won the third and fourth quarters without Morant.
Redick's frustration only grew throughout the game and was capped off after a D'Angelo Russell sequence that led to a Grizzlies three.
This moment and Reddick's criticism of D'Lo post-game have been discussed across social media and sports shows. On a recent episode of FanDuel TV's Run it Back show, Chandler Parson and Vince Carter opened up about how they believe Reddick should handle situations like this going forward.
"Regardless of if LeBron is playing great, I feel like he should be the guy you throw your jabs at," Carter said. "Because he can take it, he can handle it. Now if you can go at LeBron and AD, I can go at anybody, and everybody falls in line. If I can go at the best player, I can go at guys who don't play much and expect the world from these guys because I expect the world from them."
"If I'm JJ I'm pulling LeBron to the side and saying listen I'm about to jump you in front of the team," Parsons added. "Don't take it personal but I am going to get in your a** right now just so I can send a message."
The Lakers are back at home for their next three games, and they have been historically a better team playing at home the last few seasons. As everyone knows, winning games cures all problems, but if the Lakers continue to lose games, the optics on Reddick will only continue to grow.
