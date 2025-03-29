Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Lakers vs Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies won't just be facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, but they'll also be ushering in a new era in Memphis. Earlier on Friday, the team announced they'd parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins and were inserting Tuomas Iisalo to be the interim head coach.
A move that came as a shock given Memphis' record, it's finalized, and the Grizzlies must move on if they want to make some noise in the playoffs. A big reason for how far they can go will be Ja Morant, as the Grizzlies have released his final status as he's missed the last six games for the franchise.
After being listed as questionable earlier today, the Grizzlies have upgraded Morant to available against the Lakers on Saturday night. In the five games prior before going down with injury, Morant averaged 32.8 points and 8.0 assists per game.
Even after playing just nine games last season, Morant has continued to battle injuries this year. The talented All-Star guard has regressed in his play this season, but there's hope that Iisalo can make some offensive changes to get the most out of Morant.
As for Saturday's game, tip-off in Memphis between the Grizzlies and Lakers is set for 8:00 p.m. EST, as Memphis looks for a win after going 1-4 in their last five games.
