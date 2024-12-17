All Grizzlies

Ja Morant’s Honest Statement After Grizzlies-Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant spoke after Sunday's loss to the LA Lakers.

Logan Struck

Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies went into Sunday's matchup against the LA Lakers on a mission after winning ten of their previous 11 games. Their hot streak propelled them to second place in the Western Conference, but everyone knew it would have to come to an end eventually.

The Lakers defended their home court by beating the Grizzlies 116-110, highlighted by a 40-point, 16-rebound dominant performance from LA star Anthony Davis.

The Grizzlies certainly had their chances to take down the Lakers, but even outscoring them by 12 in the second half was not enough. Memphis' slow start cost them a win in LA on Sunday, but star point guard Ja Morant did not necessarily do his job either.

Ja Morant and Taylor Jenkins
Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins (right) talks with guard Ja Morant (12) against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Morant posted 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 turnovers, shooting 6-21 from the floor. Morant has been phenomenal during Memphis' recent hot streak, but the two-time All-Star did not come to LA ready to dominate.

Following Sunday's loss, Morant revealed what the Grizzlies need to improve on heading forward.

"Just stop fouling and rebound better," Morant said. "I feel like that's what's hurting us. Fouls slow us down. Teams are able to put points on the board while the clock's stopped. When the game slows down, it kind of plays in their favor. We want to play fast for 48 minutes. Cutting out the fouls and getting rebounds. Don't allow second-chance points and we'll be good."

The Grizzlies are now 18-9 on the season, despite Morant missing 11 games so far. For a team that leads the NBA in pace rating, having their ultra-athletic star point guard on the floor is very important. The Grizzlies are also third in the NBA in rebounds per game and fourth in second-chance points, so Morant may be underestimating their rebounding ability.

The Grizzlies commit the fourth-most fouls in the NBA, which seems to be the most necessary improvement moving forward. Still, through injuries and the foul bug, the Grizzlies continue to win.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News