Ja Morant’s Honest Statement After Grizzlies-Lakers
The Memphis Grizzlies went into Sunday's matchup against the LA Lakers on a mission after winning ten of their previous 11 games. Their hot streak propelled them to second place in the Western Conference, but everyone knew it would have to come to an end eventually.
The Lakers defended their home court by beating the Grizzlies 116-110, highlighted by a 40-point, 16-rebound dominant performance from LA star Anthony Davis.
The Grizzlies certainly had their chances to take down the Lakers, but even outscoring them by 12 in the second half was not enough. Memphis' slow start cost them a win in LA on Sunday, but star point guard Ja Morant did not necessarily do his job either.
Morant posted 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 turnovers, shooting 6-21 from the floor. Morant has been phenomenal during Memphis' recent hot streak, but the two-time All-Star did not come to LA ready to dominate.
Following Sunday's loss, Morant revealed what the Grizzlies need to improve on heading forward.
"Just stop fouling and rebound better," Morant said. "I feel like that's what's hurting us. Fouls slow us down. Teams are able to put points on the board while the clock's stopped. When the game slows down, it kind of plays in their favor. We want to play fast for 48 minutes. Cutting out the fouls and getting rebounds. Don't allow second-chance points and we'll be good."
The Grizzlies are now 18-9 on the season, despite Morant missing 11 games so far. For a team that leads the NBA in pace rating, having their ultra-athletic star point guard on the floor is very important. The Grizzlies are also third in the NBA in rebounds per game and fourth in second-chance points, so Morant may be underestimating their rebounding ability.
The Grizzlies commit the fourth-most fouls in the NBA, which seems to be the most necessary improvement moving forward. Still, through injuries and the foul bug, the Grizzlies continue to win.
