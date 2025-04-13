Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Mavericks
Will Ja Morant be available for the Memphis Grizzlies' regular season finale?
After suffering back-to-back losses against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, the Grizzlies' status in the Western Conference playoff picture was solidified earlier in the week.
Heading into this past week's of action, the Grizzlies were right in the mix when it comes to the muddled up four through eight seeds in the West, but after dropping two-straight to other teams in the race, the Grizzlies have virtually nothing to play for on the league's final day of the regular season.
The Grizzlies are locked into the Western Conference's eighth seed unless the Timberwolves lose to the lowly Utah Jazz on Sunday afternoon, coupled with a Grizzlies victory over the Dallas Mavericks. If Anthony Edwards and company take care of business against the Jazz, the Grizzlies will remain in eighth place and head on the road to start the play-in.
With nothing left to play for, the Grizzlies have ruled several of their key players out of Sunday's contest against the Mavericks, but All-Star guard Ja Morant remains doubtful.
Morant, 25, has returned to his old form this season, as the former All-Star is averaging 23.2 points per game to go along with 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
The Grizzlies' regular season finale against the Mavericks tips off on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. EST.