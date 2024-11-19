Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies-Nuggets
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been sidelined for the last five games after taking a hard fall against the Los Angeles Lakers, suffering a posterior hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains.
“While attempting to catch a lob during the third quarter of the November 6 game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant was destabilized midair by a Lakers player, causing him to fall into extreme right hip flexion,” the Grizzlies announced on November 9. “Imaging revealed a posterior hip subluxation (without dislocation) along with multiple associated Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains. Morant is considered week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate.”
While Morant recently indicated he would be back soon, the star point guard has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.
The Grizzlies have released their injury report for this game, and Morant will be joined on the sidelines by Zach Edey and GG Jackson.
Memphis defeated Denver on Sunday, a game that Nikola Jokic was sidelined due to personal reasons. Out again on Tuesday for personal reasons, Jokic is not available for the rematch.
Like last season, the Grizzlies have dealt with numerous injuries to begin the year, but they are hopeful that Morant and others can return soon. The Western Conference is tough, but the Grizzlies have done well to stay in the mix.
