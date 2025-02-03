Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies-Spurs
Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has missed the last two games for the Memphis Grizzlies. The last game he played in was on January 27, when the Grizzlies were soundly defeated by the Knicks by a score of 143-106. In that game, Morant played 27 minutes and finished with 10 points.
Morant re-aggravated his right shoulder, causing him to miss the last two games.
Since his absence, the Grizzlies have still found some success with a comeback win at home against the Rockets and a comeback win on the road against the Bucks. The Grizzlies are 14-7 in total this season without Morant.
The Grizzlies are wrapping up their back-to-back stretch on Monday as they take on the San Antonio Spurs in Memphis. The Grizzlies have moved up in the standings following their recent games without Morant as they are second in the Western Conference.
Monday afternoon, the injury report was released ahead of tipoff. Morant was ruled questionable entering the game, which will likely make him a game-time decision once again. He was a game-time decision in Sunday’s game but ultimately did not play.
So far this season, Morant is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 28 total games. He has been on a downhill stretch as he hasn’t scored over his average in points in four games.
The last time Morant played against the Spurs, he finished the game with a double-double, finishing the night with 21 points and 12 assists.
