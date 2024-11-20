Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs 76ers
The Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers face off tonight in a game where Philadelphia has the health advantage, but Memphis has the rest advantage.
Last night, the 76ers faced off against the Miami Heat in a crushing loss. Philadelphia has now lost four games straight and has an overall record of 2-11. Surprisingly, the 76ers have the worst record in not only the Eastern Conference but the entire league. Winning tonight against a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies team is a pivotal moment.
The Grizzlies have a slew of injuries tonight, but the most important one is Ja Morant. The team has officially listed Morant as out with a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains.
Morant has not played for the Memphis Grizzlies since November 6, in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. In that game, he put up 20 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal on 41/67/80 shooting from the field. Through eight games this season, Ja Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on 45/26/83 shooting from the field.
While the season hasn't gone exactly according to plan in terms of health for the Grizzlies, they've managed to still stay afloat. Memphis currently has a record of 8-7, but they could easily come back to a top-4 seed with one winning streak and a stroke of good health.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
