Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs 76ers

The Memphis Grizzlies listed Ja Morant on the injury report vs the Philadelphia 76ers

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers face off tonight in a game where Philadelphia has the health advantage, but Memphis has the rest advantage.

Last night, the 76ers faced off against the Miami Heat in a crushing loss. Philadelphia has now lost four games straight and has an overall record of 2-11. Surprisingly, the 76ers have the worst record in not only the Eastern Conference but the entire league. Winning tonight against a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies team is a pivotal moment.

The Grizzlies have a slew of injuries tonight, but the most important one is Ja Morant. The team has officially listed Morant as out with a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains.

Morant has not played for the Memphis Grizzlies since November 6, in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. In that game, he put up 20 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal on 41/67/80 shooting from the field. Through eight games this season, Ja Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on 45/26/83 shooting from the field.

While the season hasn't gone exactly according to plan in terms of health for the Grizzlies, they've managed to still stay afloat. Memphis currently has a record of 8-7, but they could easily come back to a top-4 seed with one winning streak and a stroke of good health.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.

