Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Ja Morant on their injury report ahead of Atlanta Hawks contest

Dec 23, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) gets hit in the face while being defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Entering the All-Star break positioned well as the second seed in the Western Conference, a 4-6 record over their last 10 games has the Memphis Grizzlies enter Monday as the fourth seed now. Currently holding a two-game losing streak, the Grizzlies will seek to put an end to it on Monday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks.

After Jalen Johnson was ruled out for the remainder of the season, Atlanta's season has started to crumble as they've fallen to the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On the topic of injuries, the Grizzlies' recent injury report indicates their top guard is in jeopardy of being sidelined yet again.

While it's an encouraging sign that he attended shootaround, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant remains questionable due to a shoulder injury. Morant was sidelined in Memphis' 130-128 loss versus the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Morant played in just nine games last season, and while this year has been an improvement, injuries continue to be an issue for the former All-Star. In terms of efficiency, he's having his worst season yet from the field, while his scoring average sits at 20.9 per game. If Memphis wants to be a serious contender in the playoffs, Morant needs to be healthy.

Feb 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) steals the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST at the FedExForum, as the Grizzlies look to get a win under their belt before welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder to town on Wednesday.

