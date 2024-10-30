Ja Morant's Injury Status for Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-2 through their first four games of the NBA season. After playing just nine games last season, star point guard Ja Morant has played three of the first four games to begin this season.
Morant missed the Grizzlies’ last game against the Chicago Bulls due to right thigh soreness. Initially listed on the injury report as questionable, Morant was downgraded to out shorty before the game.
The Grizzlies are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, and Morant is against being listed as questionable with right thigh soreness. This is the first game of a back-to-back for the Grizzlies, as they will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, so it seems possible Morant could miss at least one of the next two games.
Having been hammered by injuries the last year, it makes sense for the Grizzlies to take cautious approach early in the season. Morant has averaged 20.7 points and 7.3 assists in his three appearances this season. These numbers are a bit down from where the star point guard has been at in recent seasons, but he is also only playing 25.3 minutes per game so far.
Morant’s three-point shooting has been a real struggle to start the season. While he has never been a great three-point shooter, Morant has made just two of his 12 attempts to begin this season.
For now, the Grizzlies are focused on keeping Morant healthy throughout the season.
