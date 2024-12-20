All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Insane Block in Grizzlies-Warriors Goes Viral

Grizzlies star Ja Morant stuffed Draymond Green to cap off a dominant half over the Warriors.

Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning ten of their last 12 heading into a huge matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

The Warriors have been heading in the opposite direction, losing eight of their last ten as they continue to slide down the Western Conference standings.

In Thursday's meeting, both teams seem to be continuing their trends. The Grizzlies jumped out to an insane start, taking a commanding 69-38 point lead at halftime. The Warriors have been struggling recently, but shooting just 11-47 (23.4%) in the first half is about as bad as it gets.

The Grizzlies made 51 percent of their attempts in the first half, led by Santi Aldama with 16 points off the bench, but their defense mixed with a poor shooting performance from Golden State was the answer.

Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant went into Thursday's matchup with an injury designation, scoring just four points in 15 minutes of action. While Memphis has clearly not needed Morant to do much, the human highlight reel still found a way to make a big play.

With just 42 seconds left in the half, Morant rose up to deny a layup attempt from Warriors star Draymond Green, putting an exclamation point on their 30-point lead.

Via Hoop Central: "JA MORANT BLOCKS DRAYMOND."

Green was held to zero points, zero rebounds, and zero assists in the first half, and Morant's block on the four-time champion was the perfect summary of how the dominant half went.

