Ja Morant's Official Injury Status for Grizzlies-Bulls
The Memphis Grizzlies have started the NBA season 9-7 through their first 16 games. This is a solid record when considering the injury issues Memphis has dealt with, and particularly the missed time for star point guard Ja Morant.
Appearing in just eight games so far this season, Morant has missed the last seven games due to a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains. This was an injury Morant suffered after taking a fall against the Los Angeles Lakers, and it has kept him out of the lineup since that game.
The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 in the last seven games without Morant, which is certainly a respectable mark when considering some of the tough opponents they have faced during that stretch. Set to face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, the Grizzlies have upgraded Morant to doubtful on the injury report.
This means Morant is still expected to be sidelined, but indicates a return could be as soon as Monday when the Grizzlies host the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Grizzlies were being careful with Morant to start the season, limiting him to just 27.9 minutes per game in his eight appearances. Still putting up solid production in those limited minutes, Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds. This is despite his efficiency being down a bit, as Morant is shooting a career-low from the field (44.8%) and from three (25.8%).
The Western Conference is very competitive, but also very tight right now. The standings are shifting daily, and the Grizzlies could quickly ascend them should Morant and others stay healthy for an extended stretch of games.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral