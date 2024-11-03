All Grizzlies

Ja Morant’s Performance in Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Goes Viral

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had a big game against the 76ers.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers have been dealing with injuries to both Joel Embiid and Paul George. Neither player has made their season debut, but they both participated in five-on-five action in Philadelphia’s recent practice.

The 76ers faced the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, another very injury-plagued team. While Memphis is currently without Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and several other key contributors, they do have Ja Morant.

Turning in another strong performance on Saturday, Morant finished with 18 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, and two steals. Morant had some highlights that went viral in his game, and specifically one acrobatic layup.

Via @NBA: "JA being JA... FLOATS for the tough reverse lay!"

Via @EricTweetsNBA: "JA MORANT HOLYYYYYYY"

Via @TheHoopCentral: "JA MORANT WHAT A FINISH."

The Grizzlies already need a lot from Morant, but they will ask even more of the supercar point guard while they have so many key players out due to injury. Morant played just nine games last season due to injury, so he is especially motivated to lead the Grizzlies back to the playoffs.

With their win over the 76ers, the Grizzlies are now 4-3 on the season. Looking to stay afloat in the very tough Western Conference as they await some reinforcements, the Grizzlies have done well so far through their first seven games.

Joey Linn
