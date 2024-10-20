Ja Morant's Reaction to Yuki Kawamura News Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their 2024-25 NBA season on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Memphis went 3-2 in the preseason.
After Derrick Rose announced his retirement, the Grizzlies had a roster spot open. The team converted Scotty Pippen Jr. from a two-way contact to a standard teal, creating a two-way opening.
In an official announcement on Saturday, the Grizzlies shared that 5-foot-8 Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura had been signed to that two-way spot.
Via Grizzlies: “The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team promoted guard Yuki Kawamura to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kawamura (5-8, 159) appeared in all five preseason games as a reserve for the Grizzlies and averaged 3.4 points and 4.2 assists in 15.1 minutes after initially signing with Memphis on September 6.”
Kawamura is a star in Japan, and has a large fanbase rooting for him to make it in the NBA. He also seems to be well liked by his teammates.
Following the team’s announcement, Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to the news with a post on X.
Morant’s post went viral, tallying 6.3 million views. In their announcement on the move, the Grizzlies shared additional information on Kawamura.
Via Grizzlies: “Unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft, Kawamura has competed the past five seasons (2019-24) in the Japanese B. League, where he was named the 2022-23 Most Valuable Player with the Yokohama B-Corsairs."
The Grizzlies added, "The 23-year-old started all 56 games for Yokohama last season and averaged 20.9 points and 8.0 assists in 30.6 minutes to earn a second straight selection to the B.League's Best Five team. Kawamura has represented Japan at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics, where he totaled 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help Japan take France to overtime on July 30."
