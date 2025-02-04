Ja Morant's Statement After Injury Return in Grizzlies-Spurs
Heading into Monday night on a two-game winning streak and winners in eight of their last nine, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the San Antonio Spurs at the FedExForum. While a new era is set to begin in San Antonio following the acquisition of De'Aaron Fox, he was ruled out of Monday's contest as he'll likely make his debut later this week.
Luckily for the Grizzlies, they were seeing the return of their star guard Ja Morant on Monday night after a two-game absence. While the Grizzlies have continued to see injury problems all season, the upcoming All-Star break could provide a chance for the team to get to full health. However, for Morant, he made his presence known in his return.
After scoring 25 points and having 11 assists, Morant was asked about his team's efforts on the defensive side in their 128-109 victory over San Antonio.
"It's what got us the win," Morant said, as the Grizzlies forced 23 Spurs turnovers and had 17 steals. "Obviously, defense wins games, and it also leads to good offense for us. The more we get stops, the more our offense flows. that's our number one goal going into every game."
While Memphis could very well make a move before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the team will focus on its road game against the Raptors on Wednesday in Toronto.
