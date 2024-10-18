Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status for Grizzlies-Heat
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant suffered an ankle injury in a preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks on October 7. This was Morant’s first game back from what was an extended injury absence.
Appearing in just nine games last season, Morant was sidelined for the first 25 games due to suspension before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Playing just 18 minutes in his return game, Morant was sidelined with what the team later confirmed was a mild ankle sprain.
Via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal: “Mild ankle sprain for Ja Morant, per Taylor Jenkins. Grizzlies will be cautious, but no concerns for opening day.”
Morant spoke with reporters on Friday, and Michael Wallace of Grind City Media reported that he is likely to play in the Grizzlies’ preseason finale against the Miami Heat.
Via Wallace: “Word is Ja Morant is likely to return for tonight’s preseason finale vs Heat after sitting out last 3 games to rest sore ankle. Ja returns to a @memgrizz offense making strides in adjustments to higher-paced scheme. He’s talked about how the tweaks positively impact his game.”
It was unclear if Morant would return for any preseason games, but it looks like he will be back in action on Friday. The Grizzlies will open their regular season on October 23 against the Utah Jazz.
