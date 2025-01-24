Ja Morant Unexpectedly Downgraded for Grizzlies vs Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, a highly-anticipated matchup against the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft.
The first pick, Zion Williamson, has been plagued with injuries throughout his young career and this season has been no different. Williamson has only played 10 games this season and has unfortunately already been ruled out for Friday's matchup in Memphis.
The second pick, Ja Morant, has also had a challenge staying on the court but has proven to be one of the league's top point guards in the NBA when healthy. Everyone can typically look forward to an exciting matchup between Williamson and Morant, but Friday will be a different story.
Not only is Williamson sidelined as he reconditions, but Morant's status is also in jeopardy. The Grizzlies have unexpectedly ruled Morant questionable for Friday's matchup due to illness.
Morant has already missed 18 games this season and now joins six other Grizzlies with injury designations for Friday's matchup.
After playing just nine games last season, Morant has struggled to find a rhythm this year and continues to miss more time. Through his 26 games played this season, Morant is averaging 21.1 points and 7.7 assists, shooting a career-low 44.7% from the field with a career-high 3.9 turnovers per contest.
Still, the Grizzlies are 29-15 on the season and are sitting in third place in the West. Going against a 12-win Pelicans squad on Friday should be an easier matchup for Memphis, with or without Morant on the court.
