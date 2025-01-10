Ja Morant’s Updated Injury Status for Grizzlies-Rockets
The Memphis Grizzlies 2024-25 campaign has surpassed expectations so far as they sit in third place in the West after 37 games. With a 24-13 record, the Grizzlies are staying competitive in a very tough conference.
The Grizzlies have faulted at times this season, though, having a disappointing 3-6 record against the top-six teams in the West. Memphis has another tough test against one of the league's top squads, hosting the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
Part of Memphis' struggles have come from their poor injury luck, especially as star point guard Ja Morant has already missed 17 games this season. Thankfully, the Grizzlies are finally getting their two-time All-Star back on the court.
After an AC joint sprain sidelined him for the past five games, Morant is officially active for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets.
Morant is averaging 21.2 points and 7.9 assists per game this season, his lowest scoring output since his sophomore year. After playing just nine games in Memphis' disastrous 2023-24 season, Morant has certainly taken some time getting back to being himself, but thankfully the Grizzlies have fared well despite his slump.
Thursday's matchup against the Rockets is a huge test for the Grizzlies, giving them a chance to prove themselves against the West's second-ranked team. The two teams met very early in the season when Morant dropped 24 points with 6 turnovers in a 20-point Rockets win.
If the Grizzlies want to make a statement against Houston, they will need a big game from their star point guard.
