Kevin Durant Gives Injury Update Before Suns-Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns have not been as impressive as many expected this season, having an even 26-26 record through 52 games. Building around stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker should be an easy task for the Suns, but they have been utterly underwhelming since pairing the two elite offensive talents.
The Suns have lost four of their last five, heading into a big matchup against the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Grizzlies have won 10 of their last 12, sitting in second place in the West with a 35-17 record.
Suns superstar Kevin Durant has missed the last three games with an ankle sprain but is set to return to the court on Tuesday against the Grizzlies. Ahead of his return, Durant gave an update to the media as he looks forward to a big matchup against Memphis.
"I feel good," Durant said. "Looking forward to getting out there tomorrow. Help the team win and get back to doing something I love. It's terrible when you can't play... I was frustrated that I was injured and couldn't play through the [trade rumor] noise... It's good to get back on the floor."
Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season with 52.4/39.8/82.7 shooting splits. Durant has already missed 13 games this season, and the Suns are just 2-11 with him sidelined. Getting Durant back on the court will make Tuesday's matchup much more interesting.
