Kevin Durant's Statement on Ex-Grizzlies Player Who Joined Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns made some important roster moves this NBA offseason.

USA basketball player Kevin Durant talks to the media during a press conference. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Suns were one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA last season. With three stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the Suns were expected to make a deep run in the Western Conference.

Swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, Phoenix was unable to win a single postseason game with their star trio. This made the need for roster changes extremely clear, and Phoenix made some this offseason.

One of the moves Phoenix made was to bring in former Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones. It was a one-year, $3.3M deal that Jones signed with Phoenix after spending last season with the Washington Wizards.

Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Suns star Kevin Durant was asked about the Jones addition.

“I just think he helped the overall team get better,” Durant said. “Another guy that can make plays and control the offense. Who has done it in this league for a while now. Another guy that can command the offense, command the team.”

Jones spent four seasons with the Grizzlies where he appeared in 288 games (60 starts), averaging 8.3 points and 4.5 assists. While many viewed Jones as one of the top NBA free agents this summer, he joined Phoenix on a team-friendly deal.

