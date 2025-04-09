All Grizzlies

Key Grizzlies Player Suffers Scary Injury vs Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells suffers scary injury against Charlotte Hornets

Liam Willerup

Jan 22, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) shoots for three as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) shoots for three as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies had a poor season during the 2023-24 year, leading them to end up selecting in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft. With their lottery selection in the draft, the Grizzlies brought in Purdue center Zach Edey, one of the most accomplished college players in history. However, with their second-round pick, they selected Washington State forward Jaylen Wells.

Now, with his rookie season coming to an end, Wells has established himself as a starter with the Grizzlies this year and has averaged 10.5 points per game this season. Tuesday night, the Grizzlies matched up against the Charlotte Hornets, and Grizzlies fans are crossing their fingers as they await an update on their rookie starter.

Going up for a fast break dunk attempt, Wells was fouled by Hornets guard KJ Simpson which led to a scary fall by Wells. After being attended to by team personnel, Wells was stretchered to the locker room for further evaluation. Despite no announcement at the time, it appears as though he'll be out for the rest of the game.

With Memphis needing every win they can get down the stretch with playoff seeding still to be determined, losing a key starter like Wells would be a major hit. The Grizzlies, a few weeks back, already lost a key rotation piece in center Brandon Clarke due to a PCL strain.

While the Grizzlies enter halftime with a lead over the Hornets, all thoughts will be with Wells as the team awaits an update.

Related Articles

Former NBA Star Reacts to Controversial Ja Morant Punishment

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant News Before Grizzlies-Hornets

Ja Morant Joins Memphis Grizzlies History vs Miami Heat

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News