Key Grizzlies Player Suffers Scary Injury vs Hornets
The Memphis Grizzlies had a poor season during the 2023-24 year, leading them to end up selecting in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft. With their lottery selection in the draft, the Grizzlies brought in Purdue center Zach Edey, one of the most accomplished college players in history. However, with their second-round pick, they selected Washington State forward Jaylen Wells.
Now, with his rookie season coming to an end, Wells has established himself as a starter with the Grizzlies this year and has averaged 10.5 points per game this season. Tuesday night, the Grizzlies matched up against the Charlotte Hornets, and Grizzlies fans are crossing their fingers as they await an update on their rookie starter.
Going up for a fast break dunk attempt, Wells was fouled by Hornets guard KJ Simpson which led to a scary fall by Wells. After being attended to by team personnel, Wells was stretchered to the locker room for further evaluation. Despite no announcement at the time, it appears as though he'll be out for the rest of the game.
With Memphis needing every win they can get down the stretch with playoff seeding still to be determined, losing a key starter like Wells would be a major hit. The Grizzlies, a few weeks back, already lost a key rotation piece in center Brandon Clarke due to a PCL strain.
While the Grizzlies enter halftime with a lead over the Hornets, all thoughts will be with Wells as the team awaits an update.
Related Articles
Former NBA Star Reacts to Controversial Ja Morant Punishment
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant News Before Grizzlies-Hornets