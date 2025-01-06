Kyrie Irving's Official Injury Status for Grizzlies-Mavericks
The Memphis Grizzlies are taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday in what will be game two of four meetings between these teams in the regular season. Last season the two teams split the season series two games apiece, and the Mavericks won the first game back on December 3 with a final score of 116-121.
Ja Morant and Luka Doncic put on a show for the fans, with each reaching 30 points. The Mavericks took the lead in the fourth quarter with less than minutes left behind the heroics of Spencer Dinwiddie and P.J. Washington. This game, however, may have an entirely different cast of characters on the floor.
The injury report for both teams has been released and multiple star guards will be missing from today's action. Kyrie Irving is one of them, he has been officially listed as out due to a lumbar back sprain.
Irving has played in 30 games this season and has averaged 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals a game on 49/44/90 shooting splits. Irving's production will be greatly missed by the Mavericks, especially since his counterpart, Luka Doncic will also be unavailable for today's game.
It was announced by Shams Charania of ESPN that this will be a 1-2 week absence for Irving.
Via Charania: “Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a bulging disc in his back and is expected to miss at least 1 to 2 weeks, sources tell me and @espn_macmahon. There is optimism that treatment over the coming days will provide a return to play target date.”
Typically, this would give the Grizzlies the clear-cut advantage for today, however, they have their fair share of players missing, including Ja Morant. The Grizzlies will regardless need to rise to the occasion and take advantage of the roster and even the season series.
