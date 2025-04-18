Kyrie Irving's Official Injury Status for Mavericks-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks are facing off Friday night, in what will be a battle for their playoff positioning in a winner-takes-all scenario, as the loser of Friday's game will be sent home and not join the postseason.
The Mavericks ended the regular season with a 39-43 record and a 2-3 record in their last five games, but the team has hope as long as Anthony Davis is on the court.
However, the Mavericks have another star player who will complement Davis, currently listed on the Mavericks' injury report. Kyrie Irving is as dynamic of a player as they come with ball handling skills that set him miles apart from his competition. Unfortunately for the Mavericks, he has been listed as OUT due to left knee surgery after tearing his ACL.
The current timeframe is that Irving will be out for the remainder of the post season and is expected to make his return sometime in January of 2026.
In the 50 games before Irving went out with his ACL tear, he was averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals on 47/40/92 shooting splits.
Irving is a large portion of the Mavericks' offensive game plan, and with him missing from the equation, the Grizzlies should look to capitalize on the diminished roster and secure their spot in the playoffs.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
