Lakers Champion's Grizzlies Statement Following Blockbuster Trade
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has built a career on being in the right role at the right time. The 32-year-old, having just finished his 12th NBA season, is now playing for his sixth team after being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
After just one year with the Orlando Magic, Caldwell-Pope finds himself in Memphis. The shooting guard averaged a disappointing 8.7 points on 34.2% shooting from three, being included in a deal headlined by Desmond Bane going to Orlando, while four first-round picks make their way to the Grizzlies.
While much of the focus is on Bane being traded from the team that drafted him five years ago, Caldwell-Pope made his first public statement since the trade on The Dawg Talk Podcast. After the dust settled, the veteran is excited to be with his new team.
“The more I talked about it, the more I got excited,” Caldwell-Pope said. “A lot of the guys over there I know and I’m going to enjoy playing with. Seeing them, playing against them and the style that they have, I think it fits right into my game.”
Caldwell-Pope mentioned Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey as teammates he's looking forward to playing with. He carries a championship pedigree to a relatively young team, having won two titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.
While Caldwell-Pope didn't have the best season last year, he's extremely effective when his shot is falling. From 2022 to 2024 with the Nuggets, he shot over 40% from deep, averaging 10.4 points per game.
