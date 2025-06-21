Desmond Bane Breaks Silence Amid Criticism Of Memphis
The Memphis Grizzlies have been a topic of conversation in basketball media lately for numerous reasons. The most obvious is the team recently trading star shooting guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, which surprised many.
Another reason why the city, specifically, is being talked about is because of comments recently made by Stephen A. Smith of ESPN. On the show, First Take, Smith made comments on how unsafe the city of Memphis is, which garnered reactions from Grizzlies fans and players, including Ja Morant.
"Memphis is a great sports town, great fans, great people," Smith said. "But there's an element there where cats like Jimmy Butler and others don't feel it's the safest environment. I'm talking to the local authorities in Memphis. You gotta clean some of that stuff up because it's dissuasive to NBA players."
Bane recently went on The Young Man and the Three with Tommy Alter and reacted to Smith's comments. The 26-year-old had nothing but positive things to say about the city and talked about how Grizzlies alumni love to come back to the place they once played in.
“I love that place," Bane said. "Mike Miller goes back and lives there. You see Z-Bo there all the time, Tony Allen there. If it’s such a bad place as people are talkin’ about, people wouldn’t be coming back to live there and plant their roots there.”
Bane spent five seasons in Memphis, averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He quickly became an important piece in the Grizzlies' most recent playoff teams, getting to the postseason in four of the last five seasons.
