All Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Breaks Silence Amid Criticism Of Memphis

After being traded, Desmond Bane reacted to Stephen A. Smith's comments about how unsafe the city of Memphis is

Jed Katz

Dec 1, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) looks to pass during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) looks to pass during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have been a topic of conversation in basketball media lately for numerous reasons. The most obvious is the team recently trading star shooting guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, which surprised many.

Another reason why the city, specifically, is being talked about is because of comments recently made by Stephen A. Smith of ESPN. On the show, First Take, Smith made comments on how unsafe the city of Memphis is, which garnered reactions from Grizzlies fans and players, including Ja Morant.

"Memphis is a great sports town, great fans, great people," Smith said. "But there's an element there where cats like Jimmy Butler and others don't feel it's the safest environment. I'm talking to the local authorities in Memphis. You gotta clean some of that stuff up because it's dissuasive to NBA players."

Bane recently went on The Young Man and the Three with Tommy Alter and reacted to Smith's comments. The 26-year-old had nothing but positive things to say about the city and talked about how Grizzlies alumni love to come back to the place they once played in.

“I love that place," Bane said. "Mike Miller goes back and lives there. You see Z-Bo there all the time, Tony Allen there. If it’s such a bad place as people are talkin’ about, people wouldn’t be coming back to live there and plant their roots there.”

Bane spent five seasons in Memphis, averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He quickly became an important piece in the Grizzlies' most recent playoff teams, getting to the postseason in four of the last five seasons.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Shares Harsh Truth On Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Trade

Former NBA Lottery Pick Signs With Surprise Team

Ex-Lakers Champion Reveals Top Priority Following Grizzlies Trade

Published
Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News