Los Angeles Lakers Waive Recent Grizzlies Guard
After a back-and-forth stint with the Memphis Grizzlies over a year ago, 26-year-old guard Jordan Goodwin is on the move again.
Goodwin began the 2023-24 season with the Phoenix Suns before he was traded to and subsequently waived by the Brooklyn Nets just after the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline. From there, he landed with the Memphis Grizzlies, signing a two-way deal to close out the season playing for both the mainstay roster and the Memphis Hustle.
Over the offseason, Goodwin signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers before being waived prior to the start of the regular season and signing with the South Bay Lakers. He spent ample time there before ultimately signing another two-way contract with Los Angeles a year after doing so in Memphis.
The point guard played 29 games for the Lakers, averaging 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 44 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3 He appeared in four of the five Lakers’ playoff games, but didn't make much noise.
Now, he's set to look for a new team over the offseason. Los Angeles waived both Goodwin and Shake Milton Sunday evening to make room for former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who is set to clear waivers and sign with the Lakers after agreeing to a buyout with the Washington Wizards.
Goodwin is ineligible for a two-way contract with four years of service under his belt. That could make his team search more difficult, though he's expected to draw interest from several teams.
