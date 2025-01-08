Latest Ja Morant Injury Update After Five-Straight Missed Games
The Memphis Grizzlies have managed to position themselves in the mix for the second seed in the Western Conference, all while having the most combined missed games among players on their roster, several of which have been by Ja Morant.
Due to a combination of coaching and a roster with quality depth from top to bottom, Memphis has put together a strong season, and the team still has yet to see the debut of their 2023-24 All-Rookie Second Team selection GG Jackson II.
The most notable player that has been on the sidelines for Memphis Morant, who is currently in his second stretch of missed games now at five in a row after missing eight consecutively in November.
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins recently spoke to the media to provide an update on his star's status.
According to Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian, Jenkins said, "I don't think it will be much longer" in terms of when Morant will return from his shoulder injury.
While the Grizzlies have seen great production out of Scotty Pippen Jr. in Morant's absences this season, there's no denying Morant's impact for Memphis. In the 20 games he has appeared in this season, the Grizzlies have a 14-6 record with key wins over the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Milwaukee Bucks.
Following this announcement from Jenkins, Morant will have his next chance to be available for Memphis when they welcome the second-seeded Houston Rockets to Memphis on Thursday.
