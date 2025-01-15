All Grizzlies

Latest Report on Jimmy Butler Trade to Memphis Grizzlies

The likelihood of Memphis acquiring the Miami Heat star has become less than ideal

Farbod Esnaashari

Nov 8, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
For the past few weeks, the Memphis Grizzlies have been on the hunt for upgrading their roster. Whether it be for Dorian Finney-Smith or Jimmy Butler, it was clear that the Grizzlies wanted to make a move.

Unfortunately for Memphis, it looks like the team will strike out on both potential upgrades. The team already missed out on a trade for Dorian Finney-Smith as he was traded to the Lakers, but in terms of Jimmy Butler, it looks like he does not want to be traded to Memphis at all.

According to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, Butler 'for sure' does not want to go to Memphis. Despite wanting to leave Miami, Butler has no desire to be traded to the Grizzlies.

Jan 24, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after being hit in the nose against the Memphis Grizzlies during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"What I’ve been told is Memphis for sure was told that Jimmy Butler does not want to go there," Amick said. "The Milwaukee thing admittedly, I’m a little confused by because it’s been confirmed in a couple of spots, but I was told from somebody who 100% would and should know that Jimmy’s camp had not spoke on Milwaukee."

In all honesty, Memphis would have likely been arguably the best team Butler could have been traded to. The team is already the third seed, with a very loaded roster, and is only two games away from the second seed. However, it seems clear that Butler had other ideas in mind.

It remains to be seen which player the Memphis Grizzlies acquire before the trade deadline, but it seems likely that they'll be making some kind of move based on their current trajectory.

