Latest Update on Memphis Grizzlies' Free Agency Talks With Elite Shooter
The Memphis Grizzlies recently declined Luke Kennard’s $14.8M team option, but the expectation has been that the two sides will reach an agreement on a new contract. A new deal between Kennard and the Grizzlies could work well for both sides, as the sharpshooting guard is unlikely to match the annual value of his team option, but could receive more guaranteed money across the totality of his new contract.
This would allow the Grizzlies more flexibility by paying Kennard a lower annual value, but would give the veteran guard an opportunity to earn more total money. While Kennard has yet to sign a new deal in Memphis, it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that he is expected to.
"The expectation remains for free agent Luke Kennard to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote. "Kennard shot 45 percent from 3-point range last season for Memphis, and his return would bolster a Grizzlies squad that’s looking to return to the playoffs and make a deep run in the Western Conference playoffs with a healthy Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart returning."
One of the best shooters in all of basketball, Kennard owns the third best three-point percentage in NBA history. While the sample size of Kennard next to the top Grizzlies rotation players has been very limited due to injuries across the board, his fit on a fully healthy Grizzlies team has looked solid.
One of the best floor spacers in basketball, Kennard gives Ja Morant a lot of space to operate, which is one of the most valuable attributes of anyone the Grizzlies put around their star point guard. It is for these reasons why it makes sense for Memphis to reach a new deal with Kennard, and reportedly the expectation is that will happen.
