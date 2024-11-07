LeBron James Taunt Against Ja Morant Goes Viral in Lakers-Grizzlies
If there's two teams in the NBA that just don't like each other, it's the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. For the past two seasons, any time these two teams face off, there's always some level of trash talk - tonight was no different.
During the second quarter of tonight's game between the Grizzlies and Lakers, LeBron James hit a shot over Ja Morant and immediately made sure to let him know that he was too small. The moment has over 70,000 views and 2,000 likes in roughly 20 minutes.
Last season when the two teams faced off the in-season tournament, they had a heated moment as well.
All of the bad blood between the Lakers and Grizzlies stems from the 2022-23 NBA season. Multiple times throughout the season, both sides taunted each other and trash talked after the games, most of which was catalyzed by Dillon Brooks. it all catalyzed in first round playoff series where the Grizzlies ultimately lost in six games after suffering a few key injuries.
If anything, rivalries like these are what make sports great. Two teams don't have to like each other, and it only fires them up more when they don't. The Memphis Grizzlies needed to enter this season with a chip on their shoulder, and hopefully, moments like these will only make the fire stronger.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Opens Up on Special Relationship With Yuki Kawamura
Memphis Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement on Two Star Players