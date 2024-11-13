Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are heading to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers in game two of their regular season series matchup. These two teams faced off less than a week ago, and it had the same level of fun and hostility as their other encounters. Unfortunately for the fans, there are some key players listed on the injury report.
The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
As fans will recall, Ja Morant suffered his injury the last time these two teams faced off, and he will be out with the right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains. Desmond Bane is out with a right oblique strain, Brandon Clarke is questionable with left toe soreness, GG Jackson is out dealing with repair of his right fifth metatarsal, Marcus Smart is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Cam Spencer is out with a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is doubtful with a left tibial stress reaction.
The Lakers have six players listed on their injury report: Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis is currently listed as probable as he is dealing with left plantar fasciitis, D'Angelo Russell is probable but dealing with an illness, Jaxson Hayes is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with left groin soreness, Jarred Vanderbilt is out recovering from right foot surgery, and Christian Wood is out recovering from left knee surgery.
With or without Morant, fans can be assured that this will be another must-see game as there is no love lost between these two teams.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
