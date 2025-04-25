All Grizzlies

Lu Dort Breaks Silence on Injuring Ja Morant After Thunder-Grizzlies

OKC Thunder guard Lu Dort got honest about injuring Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant

Logan Struck

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looses control of the ball as he is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
/ Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies held a 29-point lead in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. Still, the Thunder won.

Oklahoma City stormed back to overcome a massive first-half deficit, but the momentum shift can be pinpointed to one specific event.

The Grizzlies led by 27 points with just over three minutes left in the second quarter, but as star point guard Ja Morant went up for a fastbreak dunk, Thunder guard Lu Dort undercut him. Morant was forced to leave the game and did not return with a hip injury.

After the game, Dort talked about the play that ended Morant's night, and potentially his season, pending a nerve-racking update.

"Tough one," Dort said. "Obviously I hope he's okay. I was running back, making a hustle play for my team. I was running quick, stopped on a dime. I didn't know he was behind me, and I was slipping. I tried to make a play on the ball, but we just ran into each other and he fell down. But I hope he's okay. I didn't mean to hit him like that."

Of course, Dort has already gotten plenty of hate on the internet for the reckless play that injured Morant, but the Thunder guard assured that he tried to tell the star point guard that it was unintentional.

"They can say whatever," Dort said. "Just know it was big that he still got up and shot the free throws. When he was at the line, I dapped him up and I apologized obviously. It's never good when a good player like that goes down. But people can say whatever they want."

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5)
/ Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Dort's play was extremely reckless, and even if it was unintentional, there should certainly be consequences for it. The Grizzlies were in position to walk out of Game 3 with a 2-1 series deficit, but are now just one game away from getting swept instead.

Published
