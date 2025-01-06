Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Mavericks-Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks will travel to Memphis to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at the FedEx Forum. Dallas and the Phoenix Suns have the longest losing streak in the Western Conference at four games. Their current skid is directly related to the availability of their superstar guard, Luka Doncic.
Doncic strained his calf on December 27th against the Phoenix Suns and has missed four games since then. The Slovenian-born guard has an extensive injury history with his calf.
A recent video of Doncic at Friday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers had many speculating that his absence from the court would be extended. He could be seen using a scooter to travel from the bench to the locker room without putting any weight on that leg.
The team's original prognosis was that the superstar guard would be re-evaluated in a month, with further details to come at that time. Dallas released their injury report before Monday night's game, and the five-time All-Star is out again with a calf strain.
The first round of all-star voting results recently came in, and Doncic is currently second among guards in the conference. The former No. 3 overall pick averages 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists this year for the Mavericks.
With his injury likely to sideline him for the rest of the month, Doncic will be ineligible for All-NBA and other awards because of the league's 65-game requirement recently put in place.
Dallas made the NBA finals last season but lost to the Boston Celtics. After adding Klay Thompson in the offseason, the Mavericks looked to repeat as conference champions, but it all hinges on Doncic's health moving forward.
