Marcus Smart Breaks Silence on Celtics Winning NBA Championship
Spending his entire career with the Boston Celtics prior to being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, veteran guard Marcus Smart was Boston's heart and soul in many ways. While it certainly hurt the Celtics to deal Smart last summer, it was a move that undoubtedly improved their team.
Appearing on a recent episode of the Run Your Race podcast, Smart shared his honest reaction to Boston winning the NBA championship after trading him, saying he is happy for his former teammates.
"Shout out to Jaylen (Brown), Jayson (Tatum) and the Boston Celtics. Congratulations on the championship,” Smart said. "They built that. They went through the mud. They didn’t skip any steps. I was with them for nine years of my career, and I seen it. It’s no coincidence that they reached their goal. I’m just so proud of them. I’m proud to be in the trenches with them, to know those guys and be able to work with them every day I had that chance to do."
Smart also opened up on his honest feelings about not being able to finish what he started with the Celtics, saying, "I know everyone is expecting me to be salty and sh-t... There’s no hard feelings from me. It’s definitely a bittersweet feeling. It’s definitely tough because I was in the trenches with them. To not be able to finish what you started with those guys is definitely tough, but man, my wife will tell you I was screaming for those guys when they won it just as much as anybody else, because I have love for those guys and I know the work that they put in."
