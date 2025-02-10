Marcus Smart's Honest Statement on Unexpected Grizzlies Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies entered the NBA trade deadline period with a lot of moveable contracts and assets to make a trade. Given their position in the Western Conference and how much adding a key starter could do for them going forward into the playoffs, they even found themselves in the mix of Jimmy Butler rumors before he expressed disinterest in a move there.
However, the Grizzlies decided to move off from guard Marcus Smart as their lone move, sending him to the Washington Wizards via a three-team trade for a return of Marvin Bagley and Johnny Davis. While neither player seems likely to crack the rotation, the move frees up nearly $18 million in cap space this off-season when both players expire. On the other hand, with Smart now in Washington, he had the chance to speak with the media and address how the trade surprised him.
"I was a little surprised, but also not at the same time," Smart shared. "I figured I'd get traded. Just didn't know where... Was a little bit surprised, it was a little last minute, but that's out of my control. I tend to not focus on things I can't control."
As mentioned, the move makes sense for Memphis, given Smart is still on contract, making $21.5 million next season, and the Grizzlies can instead allocate that money towards an extension for Santi Aldama and or Luke Kennard.
Smart concludes his Memphis career logging just 39 appearances for the team after being acquired in 2023 in a three-team trade for Marcus Sasser, Tyus Jones, and a 2024 first-round pick.
