Massive Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the number one seed in the Western Conference on Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Grizzlies are heading into the game on a three-game losing streak, while the Thunder are sitting on a four-game winning streak.
This will be the third of four meetings between the two, with the last two going in favor of the OKC Thunder.
The Grizzlies have nine players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Jay Huff, Yuki Kawamura, John Konchar, Scotty Pippen Jr., Zyon Pullin, and Cam Spencer.
Ja Morant is QUESTIONABLE with a right deltoid contusion.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
Santi Aldama is questionable with right calf soreness, Jay Huff is out on G League assignment, Yuki Kawamura is out with right hamstring soreness, John Konchar is questionable with right knee soreness, Scotty Pippen Jr. is questionable with left toe soreness, Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Cam Spencer is out due to his two-way contract.
The Thunder have nine players listed on their report: Chet, Alex Caruso, Branden Carlson, Alex Ducas, Isaiah Hartenstein, Isaiah Joe, Dillon Jones, Ajay Mitchell, and Nikola Topic.
Chet Holmgren is out with a leg injury.
Alex Caruso is out with a left ankle sprain, Branden Carlson is out due to his two-way contract, Alex Ducas is out due to his two-way contract, and Isaiah Hartenstein is available but dealing with a nasal fracture.
Isaiah Joe is questionable with lower back soreness, Dillon Jones is out on G League assignment, Ajay Mitchell is out with right great toe surgery, and Nikola Topic is out with right knee surgery.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
