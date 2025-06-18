Meaning Behind Cryptic Ja Morant Post Revealed
The Memphis Grizzlies have garnered plenty of buzz this NBA offseason, centered on speculation about the future of the roster. After trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a boatload of first-round picks, many have wondered what the Grizzlies will do with their stars, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Morant and Jackson are eligible for extensions this summer, but after the move that saw Memphis take back pieces for the future, one wonders if either of the two will be moved next. Morant, in particular, has had problems with injuries and suspensions in the past.
The 25-year-old tweeted a message on X in the early hours of today. The post had many fans trying to figure out if a message was trying to be sent.
"don’t cry for me when the war is over," Morant tweeted.
One user on X figured out that Morant's tweet was simply a lyric from the famous artist Rod Wave. The NBA star has posted his lyrics before, which calmed fans down on social media.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that the Grizzlies are not looking to trade Morant or Jackson despite the speculation. The two were drafted to Memphis in 2018 and 2019 and have blossomed into All-Stars. Morant took home the Rookie of the Year award in 2020 as well as the Most Improved Player award in 2022.
Jackson is widely regarded as one of the NBA's best defenders, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023. While the two have numerous accolades, the Grizzlies have failed to capitalize on clinching back-to-back No. 2 seeds in the West in 2022 and 2023.
