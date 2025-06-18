Stephen A Smith Launches Tirade at Ja Morant After Getting Called Out
The Memphis Grizzlies have become the center of the NBA's attention over the last few days, despite not being in the NBA Finals. On Sunday, the franchise made a blockbuster trade to send guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and several first-round picks. However, this move led to other conversations about Memphis.
On Tuesday morning, ESPN star Stephen A Smith appeared on First Take to talk about the Grizzlies, going on to say that Memphis is a place players aren't fond of and citing an unsafe environment. Grizzlies star Ja Morant caught wind of that, sharing "talkin bout the grizz more than the finals 😂 wit these 🧢 ahh sources" to his X account.
Never afraid to talk back, Stephen A Smith responded, launching a tirade on Morant that went as follows:
"So this is what we’re doing now @JaMorant ? I recall talking about the Finals. But the @memgrizz made news because of Bane getting traded. AND, your possible extension coming up. Would you prefer I go into detail about WTH has been going on in Memphis?
Why players have stated they’re not interested in going? Or even MORE details? Or would you like me to leave well enough alone, and let the great peeps of Memphis address it on their own? Your call! I’m all ears!"
There's no telling exactly what Smith is referring to when he alludes to issues behind the scenes in Memphis. While it's not the most glamorous free agency destination, many believe Smith is blowing this out of proportion for how he views the city.
