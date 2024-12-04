Memphis Grizzlies Announce Injury Update On Key Player’s Return
Every single one of the Memphis Grizzlies top five highest-paid players have at least missed some time this season, with Brandon Clarke missing just one to Ja Morant and Marcus Smart both missing ten games. Regardless, Taylor Jenkins and his staff have been able to find value in other players that have them sitting in the top part of the Western Conference.
While it has been a pleasant surprise to see the emergence of players like Santi Aldama, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Jay Huff, this Grizzlies team is full of talent that could potentially make a run in the playoffs if they are healthy. Recently, the team announced a timeline for the return of one of their key wings who has yet to play this season.
Per Grizzlies PR: "The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical update for forward GG Jackson II: Jackson II continues to progress well and remains on schedule in his recovery from offseason surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He is expected to return to play within six-to-eight weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."
The Grizzlies haven't been able to see that second-year leap yet from Jackson, but his first season with Memphis after being selected 45th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft was promising. He averaged 14.6 points across 48 games with his top performance being a 44 point outing against the Denver Nuggets.
