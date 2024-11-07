Memphis Grizzlies Announce Roster Move After Lakers Game
Last night, the Memphis Grizzlies earned a very satisfying win against one of their biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a night filled with numerous occasions of trash talk, both during the game and after it.
After the game, the Grizzlies announced that they are assigning Vince Williams Jr. back to the Memphis Hustle G League team.
Last season with the Grizzlies, Williams averaged 10.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 45/38/80 shooting from the field. He made legitimate contributions to the team as they struggled to get through the season with all of their injuries.
Williams hasn't received any playing time yet this season due to a leg injury that he's been recovering from. He's been participating in practice with the Grizzlies, but now it looks like he's being ramped up even more by being sent to the G League. This should be a great sign for Grizzlies fans, showing that his return may be near.
After defeating the Lakers last night, the Grizzlies now have a record of 5-4, which is good for the 9th seed in the Western Conference. The team has been doing it all shorthanded, and could be in a potentially great spot when all of their key players return.
The Memphis Grizzlies' next opponent is the Washington Wizards on Friday night.
