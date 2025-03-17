Memphis Grizzlies Announce Roster Move Before Kings Game

All Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have made a roster move before facing the Sacramento Kings

Jan 3, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) stares down the Memphis Grizzlies after a play during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) stares down the Memphis Grizzlies after a play during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies seemingly can't escape the injury bug from last season, as despite their standing as a top-four team in the Western Conference, they've had key players constantly on the injury report. Whether it's been Ja Morant or even Jaren Jackson Jr. as of late, Memphis' chances of advancing in the playoffs will be up in the air if the team can't be healthy.

Following a prior four-game losing streak, the team has turned it around with a 5-1 record in their last six games. Gearing up for a Monday night contest in Sacramento against the Kings, the Grizzlies have announced a roster move regarding one of their key rookies from a season ago.

While not for injury reasons, the Memphis Grizzlies have assigned forward GG Jackson to the G League affiliate Memphis Hustle. After starting for the Grizzlies in their 120-118 win over the Phoenix Suns, Jackson's minutes have steadily dropped since as the G League move will allow Jackson to get some valuable minutes before the playoffs.

After making the All-Rookie Second Team last year, Jackson missed the start of this season and has appeared in just 25 games so far. Not only has he played fewer minutes this year, but he's also regressed in efficiency and all other statistics. Given Memphis' depth, they'll have enough depth to get by before he's back in rhythm.

Feb 21, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) shoots a three point basket during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

As for the rest of the Grizzlies team, they're set to face the Kings at 10:00 p.m. EST on Monday night.

