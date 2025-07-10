Memphis Grizzlies Announce Signing of 6-foot-3 Guard
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the most talked-about teams this NBA offseason due to free agency, trades, and the NBA Draft. After a 48-34 season that saw them get swept in the first round of the playoffs, the Grizzlies have made continuous moves this summer.
During the draft, Memphis not only selected Yang Hansen with the 16th overall pick, a selection that many viewed as an extreme reach. The team also selected Javon Small with the 48th pick the next day.
Small, a 6-foot-3 guard out of West Virginia, was signed to a two-way contract today, according to an announcement from the Grizzlies. He will join a group of young players mixed with stars such as Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. as Memphis looks to build and compete for the future.
Small was a major standout at West Virginia. The 22-year-old averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.5 steals across 32 games, being named to the All-Big 12 Team. Small previously played at Oklahoma State and East Carolina before finding his way to the Mountaineers.
Small was a two-way force in college, and should hope to be one in the NBA as well. He can certainly extend the floor, but what is most impressive is his ability to contribute outside of the scoring department at 6-foot-3. The four-year player was also able to faciliate, rebound, and guard the perimeter.
Even though he's on a two-way deal, Small will have opportunities to make waves in the NBA, as well as the G League. The Grizzlies have been emphasizing youth over the last few seasons, and he could take full advantage of that.
